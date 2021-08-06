MARKET NEWS

Tata Chemicals Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,977.24 crore, up 26.79% Y-o-Y

August 06, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,977.24 crore in June 2021 up 26.79% from Rs. 2,348.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.96 crore in June 2021 up 2068.37% from Rs. 13.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 655.52 crore in June 2021 up 56.67% from Rs. 418.42 crore in June 2020.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 11.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2020.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 769.30 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.53% returns over the last 6 months and 159.07% over the last 12 months.

Tata Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,977.242,636.212,348.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,977.242,636.212,348.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials539.68528.49464.46
Purchase of Traded Goods93.7486.2752.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.28-60.4573.60
Power & Fuel--438.41284.98
Employees Cost375.34355.05336.73
Depreciation197.45191.55189.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,349.971,005.72775.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax403.7891.17169.85
Other Income54.2964.5158.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax458.07155.68228.51
Interest81.2185.03117.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax376.8670.65110.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax376.8670.65110.65
Tax85.2651.1135.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities291.6019.5474.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period291.6019.5474.86
Minority Interest-54.37-17.49-60.87
Share Of P/L Of Associates50.739.72-0.71
Net P/L After M.I & Associates287.9611.7713.28
Equity Share Capital254.82254.32254.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.300.460.52
Diluted EPS11.300.460.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.300.460.52
Diluted EPS11.300.460.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2021 10:06 am

