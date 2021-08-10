Tata Chemicals Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,977.24 crore, up 26.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,977.24 crore in June 2021 up 26.79% from Rs. 2,348.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.96 crore in June 2021 up 2068.37% from Rs. 13.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 655.52 crore in June 2021 up 56.67% from Rs. 418.42 crore in June 2020.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 11.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2020.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 846.30 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.97% returns over the last 6 months and 181.02% over the last 12 months.