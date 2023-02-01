 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Chemicals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,148.00 crore, up 32.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,148.00 crore in December 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 3,141.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 391.00 crore in December 2022 up 25.99% from Rs. 310.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 959.00 crore in December 2022 up 64.15% from Rs. 584.22 crore in December 2021.

Tata Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,148.00 4,239.00 3,141.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,148.00 4,239.00 3,141.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 767.00 770.00 612.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 72.00 110.00 87.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -186.00 95.00 -107.52
Power & Fuel 901.00 732.00 --
Employees Cost 431.00 397.00 392.71
Depreciation 227.00 218.00 203.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,241.00 1,215.00 1,611.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 695.00 702.00 341.72
Other Income 37.00 60.00 39.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 732.00 762.00 380.80
Interest 107.00 86.00 68.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 625.00 676.00 312.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 625.00 676.00 312.21
Tax 102.00 38.00 66.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 523.00 638.00 246.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -7.00 -5.00 9.35
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 516.00 633.00 255.48
Minority Interest -34.00 -52.00 -39.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -91.00 47.00 93.87
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 391.00 633.00 310.33
Equity Share Capital 255.00 255.00 254.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.35 24.65 12.19
Diluted EPS 15.35 24.65 12.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.35 24.82 12.19
Diluted EPS 15.35 24.65 12.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited