Tata Chemicals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,148.00 crore, up 32.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,148.00 crore in December 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 3,141.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 391.00 crore in December 2022 up 25.99% from Rs. 310.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 959.00 crore in December 2022 up 64.15% from Rs. 584.22 crore in December 2021.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 15.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.19 in December 2021.

