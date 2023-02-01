English
    Tata Chemicals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,148.00 crore, up 32.04% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,148.00 crore in December 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 3,141.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 391.00 crore in December 2022 up 25.99% from Rs. 310.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 959.00 crore in December 2022 up 64.15% from Rs. 584.22 crore in December 2021.

    Tata Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,148.004,239.003,141.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,148.004,239.003,141.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials767.00770.00612.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.00110.0087.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-186.0095.00-107.52
    Power & Fuel901.00732.00--
    Employees Cost431.00397.00392.71
    Depreciation227.00218.00203.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,241.001,215.001,611.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax695.00702.00341.72
    Other Income37.0060.0039.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax732.00762.00380.80
    Interest107.0086.0068.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax625.00676.00312.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax625.00676.00312.21
    Tax102.0038.0066.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities523.00638.00246.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-7.00-5.009.35
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period516.00633.00255.48
    Minority Interest-34.00-52.00-39.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-91.0047.0093.87
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates391.00633.00310.33
    Equity Share Capital255.00255.00254.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.3524.6512.19
    Diluted EPS15.3524.6512.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.3524.8212.19
    Diluted EPS15.3524.6512.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
