Tata Chemicals Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,620.38 crore, down 7.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,620.38 crore in December 2019 down 7.47% from Rs. 2,831.87 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 233.84 crore in December 2019 up 6.54% from Rs. 219.48 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 535.35 crore in December 2019 down 5.63% from Rs. 567.30 crore in December 2018.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 9.18 in December 2019 from Rs. 8.61 in December 2018.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 740.70 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.72% returns over the last 6 months and 10.88% over the last 12 months.