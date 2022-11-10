 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tasty Dairy Spe Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.81 crore, down 53.95% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.81 crore in September 2022 down 53.95% from Rs. 51.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 up 40.36% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 657.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Tasty Dairy Spe shares closed at 19.15 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.34% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.81 26.46 51.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.81 26.46 51.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.29 26.09 50.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.18 -1.11 -1.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.35 0.39 0.74
Depreciation 0.26 0.26 0.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.38 2.07 1.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 -1.25 -0.55
Other Income 0.81 0.12 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 -1.13 -0.46
Interest 1.77 1.82 1.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.25 -2.95 -1.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.25 -2.95 -1.88
Tax -0.35 -0.81 -0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.90 -2.14 -1.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.90 -2.14 -1.51
Equity Share Capital 20.43 20.43 20.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -1.05 -0.74
Diluted EPS -0.44 -1.05 -0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -1.05 -0.74
Diluted EPS -0.44 -1.05 -0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 10, 2022
