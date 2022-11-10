English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tasty Dairy Spe Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.81 crore, down 53.95% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.81 crore in September 2022 down 53.95% from Rs. 51.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 up 40.36% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 657.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    Tasty Dairy Spe shares closed at 19.15 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.34% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.

    Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.8126.4651.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.8126.4651.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.2926.0950.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.18-1.11-1.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.390.74
    Depreciation0.260.260.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.382.071.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-1.25-0.55
    Other Income0.810.120.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.52-1.13-0.46
    Interest1.771.821.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.25-2.95-1.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.25-2.95-1.88
    Tax-0.35-0.81-0.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.90-2.14-1.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.90-2.14-1.51
    Equity Share Capital20.4320.4320.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-1.05-0.74
    Diluted EPS-0.44-1.05-0.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-1.05-0.74
    Diluted EPS-0.44-1.05-0.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 10:38 am