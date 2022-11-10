Tasty Dairy Spe Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.81 crore, down 53.95% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.81 crore in September 2022 down 53.95% from Rs. 51.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 up 40.36% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 657.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.
Tasty Dairy Spe shares closed at 19.15 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.34% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.
|Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.81
|26.46
|51.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.81
|26.46
|51.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.29
|26.09
|50.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.18
|-1.11
|-1.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.39
|0.74
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.26
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.38
|2.07
|1.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-1.25
|-0.55
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.12
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|-1.13
|-0.46
|Interest
|1.77
|1.82
|1.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.25
|-2.95
|-1.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.25
|-2.95
|-1.88
|Tax
|-0.35
|-0.81
|-0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.90
|-2.14
|-1.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.90
|-2.14
|-1.51
|Equity Share Capital
|20.43
|20.43
|20.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-1.05
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-1.05
|-0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-1.05
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-1.05
|-0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited