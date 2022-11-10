Tasty Dairy Spe Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.81 crore, down 53.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.81 crore in September 2022 down 53.95% from Rs. 51.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 up 40.36% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 657.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Tasty Dairy Spe shares closed at 19.15 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.34% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.