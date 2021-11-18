Tasty Dairy Spe Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.70 crore, down 47.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.70 crore in September 2021 down 47.3% from Rs. 98.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021 down 174.46% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 down 102.96% from Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2020.

Tasty Dairy Spe shares closed at 24.75 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.17% returns over the last 6 months and 2.48% over the last 12 months.