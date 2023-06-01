English
    Tasty Dairy Spe Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.84 crore, up 27.53% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.84 crore in March 2023 up 27.53% from Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 up 91.38% from Rs. 26.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 up 94.25% from Rs. 34.78 crore in March 2022.

    Tasty Dairy Spe shares closed at 12.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.34% returns over the last 6 months and -37.50% over the last 12 months.

    Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.8428.3325.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.8428.3325.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.4226.9823.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.710.1234.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.550.310.70
    Depreciation0.560.260.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.641.782.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.63-1.12-35.58
    Other Income0.060.040.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.56-1.09-35.10
    Interest1.601.121.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.16-2.20-36.89
    Exceptional Items4.405.82--
    P/L Before Tax0.233.62-36.89
    Tax2.48-0.57-10.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.254.19-26.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.254.19-26.07
    Equity Share Capital20.4320.4320.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.102.05-12.76
    Diluted EPS-1.102.05-12.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.102.05-12.76
    Diluted EPS-1.102.05-12.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am