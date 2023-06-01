Tasty Dairy Spe Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.84 crore, up 27.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.84 crore in March 2023 up 27.53% from Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 up 91.38% from Rs. 26.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 up 94.25% from Rs. 34.78 crore in March 2022.

Tasty Dairy Spe shares closed at 12.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.34% returns over the last 6 months and -37.50% over the last 12 months.