Tasty Dairy Spe Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.84 crore, up 27.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.84 crore in March 2023 up 27.53% from Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 up 91.38% from Rs. 26.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 up 94.25% from Rs. 34.78 crore in March 2022.
Tasty Dairy Spe shares closed at 12.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.34% returns over the last 6 months and -37.50% over the last 12 months.
|Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.84
|28.33
|25.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.84
|28.33
|25.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.42
|26.98
|23.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.71
|0.12
|34.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.55
|0.31
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.26
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.64
|1.78
|2.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.63
|-1.12
|-35.58
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.04
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.56
|-1.09
|-35.10
|Interest
|1.60
|1.12
|1.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.16
|-2.20
|-36.89
|Exceptional Items
|4.40
|5.82
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.23
|3.62
|-36.89
|Tax
|2.48
|-0.57
|-10.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.25
|4.19
|-26.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.25
|4.19
|-26.07
|Equity Share Capital
|20.43
|20.43
|20.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|2.05
|-12.76
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|2.05
|-12.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|2.05
|-12.76
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|2.05
|-12.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
