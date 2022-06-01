 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tasty Dairy Spe Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.75 crore, down 58.77% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.75 crore in March 2022 down 58.77% from Rs. 62.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.07 crore in March 2022 down 56.72% from Rs. 16.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.78 crore in March 2022 down 66.81% from Rs. 20.85 crore in March 2021.

Tasty Dairy Spe shares closed at 15.65 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.81% returns over the last 6 months and -46.77% over the last 12 months.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.75 40.58 62.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.75 40.58 62.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.83 38.30 74.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.18 -0.40 2.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.70 0.73 0.88
Depreciation 0.32 0.32 0.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.30 2.06 7.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -35.58 -0.42 -23.03
Other Income 0.48 0.01 1.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -35.10 -0.41 -21.31
Interest 1.79 1.57 1.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -36.89 -1.98 -22.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -36.89 -1.98 -22.67
Tax -10.82 -0.48 -6.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.07 -1.51 -16.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -26.07 -1.51 -16.63
Equity Share Capital 20.43 20.43 20.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.76 -0.74 -8.14
Diluted EPS -12.76 -0.74 -8.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.76 -0.74 -8.14
Diluted EPS -12.76 -0.74 -8.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Tasty Dairy Spe #Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited
first published: Jun 1, 2022 10:45 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.