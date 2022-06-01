Tasty Dairy Spe Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.75 crore, down 58.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.75 crore in March 2022 down 58.77% from Rs. 62.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.07 crore in March 2022 down 56.72% from Rs. 16.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.78 crore in March 2022 down 66.81% from Rs. 20.85 crore in March 2021.

Tasty Dairy Spe shares closed at 15.65 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.81% returns over the last 6 months and -46.77% over the last 12 months.