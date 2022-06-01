Tasty Dairy Spe Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.75 crore, down 58.77% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.75 crore in March 2022 down 58.77% from Rs. 62.46 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.07 crore in March 2022 down 56.72% from Rs. 16.63 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.78 crore in March 2022 down 66.81% from Rs. 20.85 crore in March 2021.
Tasty Dairy Spe shares closed at 15.65 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.81% returns over the last 6 months and -46.77% over the last 12 months.
|Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.75
|40.58
|62.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.75
|40.58
|62.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.83
|38.30
|74.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|34.18
|-0.40
|2.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|0.73
|0.88
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.32
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.30
|2.06
|7.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.58
|-0.42
|-23.03
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.01
|1.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.10
|-0.41
|-21.31
|Interest
|1.79
|1.57
|1.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.89
|-1.98
|-22.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-36.89
|-1.98
|-22.67
|Tax
|-10.82
|-0.48
|-6.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.07
|-1.51
|-16.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.07
|-1.51
|-16.63
|Equity Share Capital
|20.43
|20.43
|20.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.76
|-0.74
|-8.14
|Diluted EPS
|-12.76
|-0.74
|-8.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.76
|-0.74
|-8.14
|Diluted EPS
|-12.76
|-0.74
|-8.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited