    Tasty Dairy Spe Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.52 crore, down 18.67% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.52 crore in June 2023 down 18.67% from Rs. 26.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2023 down 100.32% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2023 down 309.2% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022.

    Tasty Dairy Spe shares closed at 12.33 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.15% returns over the last 6 months and -35.78% over the last 12 months.

    Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.5232.8426.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.5232.8426.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.3931.4226.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.31-0.71-1.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.331.550.39
    Depreciation0.540.560.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.082.642.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.14-2.63-1.25
    Other Income0.040.060.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.10-2.56-1.13
    Interest1.721.601.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.83-4.16-2.95
    Exceptional Items--4.40--
    P/L Before Tax-5.830.23-2.95
    Tax-1.542.48-0.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.29-2.25-2.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.29-2.25-2.14
    Equity Share Capital20.4320.4320.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.10-1.10-1.05
    Diluted EPS-2.10-1.10-1.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.10-1.10-1.05
    Diluted EPS-2.10-1.10-1.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:22 pm

