Tasty Dairy Spe Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.52 crore, down 18.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.52 crore in June 2023 down 18.67% from Rs. 26.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2023 down 100.32% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2023 down 309.2% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022.

Tasty Dairy Spe shares closed at 12.33 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.15% returns over the last 6 months and -35.78% over the last 12 months.