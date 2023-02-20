 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tasty Dairy Spe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.33 crore, down 30.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 28.33 crore in December 2022 down 30.2% from Rs. 40.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2022 up 377.75% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 822.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
Tasty Dairy Spe EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in December 2021. Tasty Dairy Spe shares closed at 13.26 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.16% returns over the last 6 months and -41.97% over the last 12 months.
Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations28.3323.8140.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations28.3323.8140.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.9822.2938.30
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.12-0.18-0.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.310.350.73
Depreciation0.260.260.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.781.382.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.12-0.29-0.42
Other Income0.040.810.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.090.52-0.41
Interest1.121.771.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.20-1.25-1.98
Exceptional Items5.82----
P/L Before Tax3.62-1.25-1.98
Tax-0.57-0.35-0.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.19-0.90-1.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.19-0.90-1.51
Equity Share Capital20.4320.4320.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.05-0.44-0.74
Diluted EPS2.05-0.44-0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.05-0.44-0.74
Diluted EPS2.05-0.44-0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
