Tasty Dairy Spe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.33 crore, down 30.2% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 28.33 23.81 40.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 28.33 23.81 40.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 26.98 22.29 38.30 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.12 -0.18 -0.40 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.31 0.35 0.73 Depreciation 0.26 0.26 0.32 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.78 1.38 2.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.12 -0.29 -0.42 Other Income 0.04 0.81 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.09 0.52 -0.41 Interest 1.12 1.77 1.57 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.20 -1.25 -1.98 Exceptional Items 5.82 -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.62 -1.25 -1.98 Tax -0.57 -0.35 -0.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.19 -0.90 -1.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.19 -0.90 -1.51 Equity Share Capital 20.43 20.43 20.43 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.05 -0.44 -0.74 Diluted EPS 2.05 -0.44 -0.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.05 -0.44 -0.74 Diluted EPS 2.05 -0.44 -0.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited