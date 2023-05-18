English
    Tasty Bite Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.62 crore, up 9.05% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tasty Bite Eatables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.62 crore in March 2023 up 9.05% from Rs. 100.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.13 crore in March 2023 up 96.01% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.80 crore in March 2023 up 38.85% from Rs. 15.70 crore in March 2022.

    Tasty Bite EPS has increased to Rs. 35.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.14 in March 2022.

    Tasty Bite shares closed at 10,455.65 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.77% returns over the last 6 months and 4.62% over the last 12 months.

    Tasty Bite Eatables
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.30105.48100.11
    Other Operating Income0.32--0.41
    Total Income From Operations109.62105.48100.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.4362.2268.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.747.46-3.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.397.686.96
    Depreciation7.026.836.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0916.8417.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.444.465.74
    Other Income3.343.343.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.787.809.46
    Interest2.412.612.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.375.196.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.375.196.94
    Tax3.251.422.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.133.774.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.133.774.66
    Equity Share Capital2.572.572.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.5714.6918.14
    Diluted EPS35.5714.6918.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.5714.6918.14
    Diluted EPS35.5714.6918.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

