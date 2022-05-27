Tasty Bite Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.52 crore, down 17.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.52 crore in March 2022 down 17.56% from Rs. 121.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022 down 66.43% from Rs. 13.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.70 crore in March 2022 down 40.17% from Rs. 26.24 crore in March 2021.

Tasty Bite EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 54.05 in March 2021.

Tasty Bite shares closed at 9,832.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.68% returns over the last 6 months and -36.09% over the last 12 months.