    Tasty Bite Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.74 crore, up 29.64% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tasty Bite Eatables are:Net Sales at Rs 153.74 crore in June 2023 up 29.64% from Rs. 118.59 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.37 crore in June 2023 up 173.88% from Rs. 7.80 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.03 crore in June 2023 up 98.69% from Rs. 19.14 crore in June 2022.
    Tasty Bite EPS has increased to Rs. 83.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 30.40 in June 2022.Tasty Bite shares closed at 13,976.50 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.40% returns over the last 6 months and 20.08% over the last 12 months.
    Tasty Bite Eatables
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations153.74109.30118.20
    Other Operating Income--0.320.38
    Total Income From Operations153.74109.62118.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.2974.4380.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.59-10.74-4.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.958.398.02
    Depreciation7.497.026.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.8919.0921.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5311.447.62
    Other Income5.013.344.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.5414.7812.59
    Interest1.912.412.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.6312.3710.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.6312.3710.45
    Tax7.273.252.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.379.137.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.379.137.80
    Equity Share Capital2.572.572.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS83.2635.5730.40
    Diluted EPS83.2635.5730.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS83.2635.5730.40
    Diluted EPS83.2635.5730.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Tasty Bite #Tasty Bite Eatables
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

