Tasty Bite Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.74 crore, up 29.64% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 153.74 109.30 118.20 Other Operating Income -- 0.32 0.38 Total Income From Operations 153.74 109.62 118.59 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 92.29 74.43 80.16 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.59 -10.74 -4.77 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.95 8.39 8.02 Depreciation 7.49 7.02 6.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 19.89 19.09 21.01 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.53 11.44 7.62 Other Income 5.01 3.34 4.97 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.54 14.78 12.59 Interest 1.91 2.41 2.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.63 12.37 10.45 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 28.63 12.37 10.45 Tax 7.27 3.25 2.65 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.37 9.13 7.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.37 9.13 7.80 Equity Share Capital 2.57 2.57 2.57 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 83.26 35.57 30.40 Diluted EPS 83.26 35.57 30.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 83.26 35.57 30.40 Diluted EPS 83.26 35.57 30.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited