Tasty Bite Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 111.46 crore, up 107.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.46 crore in June 2021 up 107.12% from Rs. 53.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2021 up 405.93% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.81 crore in June 2021 up 197.83% from Rs. 5.98 crore in June 2020.

Tasty Bite EPS has increased to Rs. 27.94 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.52 in June 2020.

Tasty Bite shares closed at 17,904.10 on August 03, 2021 (BSE)