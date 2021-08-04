MARKET NEWS

Tasty Bite Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 111.46 crore, up 107.12% Y-o-Y

August 04, 2021 / 10:44 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tasty Bite Eatables are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.46 crore in June 2021 up 107.12% from Rs. 53.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2021 up 405.93% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.81 crore in June 2021 up 197.83% from Rs. 5.98 crore in June 2020.

Tasty Bite EPS has increased to Rs. 27.94 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.52 in June 2020.

Tasty Bite shares closed at 17,904.10 on August 03, 2021 (BSE)

Tasty Bite Eatables
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations111.46121.9253.72
Other Operating Income----0.09
Total Income From Operations111.46121.9253.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials70.1079.8430.45
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03-1.921.90
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.636.367.15
Depreciation5.895.953.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.4816.5411.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.3315.16-0.87
Other Income1.595.143.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.9220.292.71
Interest2.451.740.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.4718.552.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.4718.552.06
Tax2.304.680.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.1713.871.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.1713.871.42
Equity Share Capital2.572.572.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS27.9454.055.52
Diluted EPS27.9454.055.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS27.9454.055.52
Diluted EPS27.9454.055.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Tasty Bite #Tasty Bite Eatables
first published: Aug 4, 2021 10:33 pm

