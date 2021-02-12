MARKET NEWS

Tasty Bite Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118.81 crore, up 4.06% Y-o-Y

February 12, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tasty Bite Eatables are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.81 crore in December 2020 up 4.06% from Rs. 114.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.49 crore in December 2020 down 1.42% from Rs. 13.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.39 crore in December 2020 down 4.8% from Rs. 23.52 crore in December 2019.

Tasty Bite EPS has decreased to Rs. 52.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 53.31 in December 2019.

Tasty Bite shares closed at 13,811.05 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)

Tasty Bite Eatables
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations118.8190.57113.89
Other Operating Income--0.200.28
Total Income From Operations118.8190.77114.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials77.6860.1376.44
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.62-2.95-0.54
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.507.738.25
Depreciation4.223.744.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.7413.0717.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.309.048.58
Other Income4.875.3910.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1714.4319.18
Interest0.390.250.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.7814.1918.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax17.7814.1918.24
Tax4.303.624.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.4910.5713.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.4910.5713.68
Equity Share Capital2.572.572.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS52.5541.1953.31
Diluted EPS52.5541.1953.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS52.5541.1953.31
Diluted EPS52.5541.1953.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Tasty Bite #Tasty Bite Eatables
first published: Feb 12, 2021 03:00 pm

