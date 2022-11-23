Tashi India Ltd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 32% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 63.46% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

Tashi India Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.91 in September 2021.

Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 110.75 on July 31, 2020 (BSE)