    Tashi India Ltd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 76.71% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tashi India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 76.71% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 129.71% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 107.41% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 116.50 on January 19, 2023 (BSE)

    Tashi India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.210.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.210.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.040.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.130.27
    Other Income0.010.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.140.27
    Interest--0.070.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.080.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.080.14
    Tax0.060.02-0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.060.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.060.26
    Equity Share Capital0.740.740.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.69-1.384.47
    Diluted EPS-3.69-1.384.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.69-1.384.47
    Diluted EPS-3.69-1.384.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

