Tashi India Ltd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 76.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 76.71% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 129.71% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 107.41% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 116.50 on January 19, 2023 (BSE)