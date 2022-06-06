Tashi India Ltd Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 451.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 451.95% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 6.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 250% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Tashi India Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.28 in March 2021.

Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 110.75 on July 31, 2020 (BSE)