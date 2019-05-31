Tashi India Ltd Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2019 up 17.78% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 48.8% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2019 down 5.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2018.

Tashi India Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2018.

Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 110.75 on March 15, 2017 (BSE)