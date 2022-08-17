Tashi India Ltd Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 15.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tashi India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in June 2022 up 15.3% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 17.06% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 up 13.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.
Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 110.75 on July 31, 2020 (BSE)
|
|Tashi India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.41
|0.37
|0.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.41
|0.37
|0.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.27
|0.29
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.27
|0.29
|Interest
|0.15
|0.14
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.14
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.19
|0.14
|0.16
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.12
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.14
|0.26
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.14
|0.26
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|0.74
|0.74
|0.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.71
|4.47
|6.26
|Diluted EPS
|-6.71
|4.47
|6.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.71
|4.47
|6.26
|Diluted EPS
|-6.71
|4.47
|6.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited