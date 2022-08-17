Tashi India Ltd Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 15.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in June 2022 up 15.3% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 17.06% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 up 13.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 110.75 on July 31, 2020 (BSE)