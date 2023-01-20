English
    Tashi India Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 47.68% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tashi India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 47.68% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 67.1% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 62.16% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

    Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 116.50 on January 19, 2023 (BSE)

    Tashi India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.250.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.210.250.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.030.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.180.35
    Other Income0.020.040.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.220.37
    Interest0.070.150.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.080.070.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.080.070.23
    Tax0.020.020.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.060.050.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.060.050.18
    Equity Share Capital0.740.740.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.388.851.06
    Diluted EPS-1.388.851.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.388.851.06
    Diluted EPS-1.388.851.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm