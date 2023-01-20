Tashi India Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 47.68% Y-o-Y
January 20, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tashi India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 47.68% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 67.1% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 62.16% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 116.50 on January 19, 2023 (BSE)
|Tashi India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.21
|0.25
|0.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.21
|0.25
|0.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.18
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.22
|0.37
|Interest
|0.07
|0.15
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.07
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|0.07
|0.23
|Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|0.05
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|0.05
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|0.74
|0.74
|0.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|8.85
|1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|8.85
|1.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|8.85
|1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|8.85
|1.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited