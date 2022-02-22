Tashi India Ltd Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 35.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2021 down 35.22% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 up 724.88% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 down 32.73% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020.

Tashi India Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.89 in December 2020.

Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 110.75 on July 31, 2020 (BSE)