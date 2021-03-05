Tashi India Ltd Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 2.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in December 2020 down 2.54% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 2.29% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 down 1.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2019.

Tashi India Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 6.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2019.

Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 110.75 on July 31, 2020 (BSE)