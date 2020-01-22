Tashi India Ltd Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 8.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in December 2019 up 8.14% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019 down 46.7% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2019 up 7.69% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2018.

Tashi India Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.55 in December 2018.

Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 110.75 on March 15, 2017 (BSE)