Tashi India Ltd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 32% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.25 0.41 0.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.25 0.41 0.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.04 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.03 0.03 0.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 0.33 0.30 Other Income 0.04 -- 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 0.33 0.33 Interest 0.15 0.15 0.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 0.19 0.19 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.07 0.19 0.19 Tax 0.02 0.05 0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 0.14 0.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 0.14 0.14 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.05 0.14 0.14 Equity Share Capital 0.74 0.74 0.74 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.85 -6.71 8.91 Diluted EPS 8.85 -6.71 8.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.85 -6.71 8.91 Diluted EPS 8.85 -6.71 8.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited