Tashi India Ltd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 32% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 63.46% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

Tashi India Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.91 in September 2021.