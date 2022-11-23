English
    Tashi India Ltd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 32% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tashi India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 32% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 63.46% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

    Tashi India Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.91 in September 2021.

    Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 110.75 on July 31, 2020 (BSE)

    Tashi India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.250.410.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.250.410.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.030.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.330.30
    Other Income0.04--0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.220.330.33
    Interest0.150.150.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.070.190.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.070.190.19
    Tax0.020.050.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.140.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.140.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.050.140.14
    Equity Share Capital0.740.740.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.85-6.718.91
    Diluted EPS8.85-6.718.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.85-6.718.91
    Diluted EPS8.85-6.718.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 07:11 pm