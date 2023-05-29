Tashi India Ltd Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 159.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in March 2023 up 159.82% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 32.87% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 up 151.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 116.50 on January 19, 2023 (BSE)