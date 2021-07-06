Tashi India Ltd Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 130.31% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tashi India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2021 down 130.31% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021 up 294.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021 down 136% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.
Tashi India Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.84 in March 2020.
Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 110.75 on July 31, 2020 (BSE)
|Tashi India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|-0.11
|0.62
|0.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|-0.11
|0.62
|0.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.55
|0.22
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.55
|0.50
|Interest
|-0.24
|0.52
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|-0.03
|Tax
|-0.22
|0.01
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.28
|0.02
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.28
|0.02
|-0.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.28
|0.02
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|0.74
|0.74
|0.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.28
|6.89
|-14.84
|Diluted EPS
|6.28
|6.89
|-14.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.28
|6.89
|-14.84
|Diluted EPS
|6.28
|6.89
|-14.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited