Tashi India Ltd Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 130.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2021 down 130.31% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021 up 294.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021 down 136% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.

Tashi India Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.84 in March 2020.

Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 110.75 on July 31, 2020 (BSE)