Tashi India Ltd Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 70.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 70.77% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 65.54% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

Tashi India Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 6.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.71 in June 2022.

Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 116.50 on January 19, 2023 (BSE)