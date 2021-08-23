Tashi India Ltd Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 47.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2021 down 47.44% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 917.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021 down 53.23% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2020.

Tashi India Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 6.26 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.20 in June 2020.

Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 110.75 on July 31, 2020 (BSE)