Tashi India Ltd Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 47.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 47.68% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 67.1% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 62.16% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

Tashi India Ltd shares closed at 116.50 on January 19, 2023 (BSE)