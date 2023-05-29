English
    Tarsons Product Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.05 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarsons Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.05 crore in March 2023 down 3.4% from Rs. 84.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.82 crore in March 2023 down 22.53% from Rs. 29.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.42 crore in March 2023 down 11.72% from Rs. 46.92 crore in March 2022.

    Tarsons Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.69 in March 2022.

    Tarsons Product shares closed at 578.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.18% returns over the last 6 months and -9.71% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.0561.3284.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.0561.3284.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.8817.6120.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.252.232.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.79-6.04-3.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.608.448.60
    Depreciation8.277.217.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.8612.4113.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.9819.4737.10
    Other Income2.173.362.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.1522.8239.68
    Interest2.071.230.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.0921.5939.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.0921.5939.22
    Tax8.265.489.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.8216.1229.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.8216.1229.46
    Equity Share Capital10.6410.6410.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.293.035.69
    Diluted EPS4.293.035.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.293.035.69
    Diluted EPS4.293.035.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
