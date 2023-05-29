Tarsons Product Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.05 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.05 crore in March 2023 down 3.4% from Rs. 84.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.82 crore in March 2023 down 22.53% from Rs. 29.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.42 crore in March 2023 down 11.72% from Rs. 46.92 crore in March 2022.

Tarsons Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.69 in March 2022.

Tarsons Product shares closed at 578.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.18% returns over the last 6 months and -9.71% over the last 12 months.