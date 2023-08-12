English
    Tarsons Product Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.57 crore, down 8.83% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarsons Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.57 crore in June 2023 down 8.83% from Rs. 68.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.60 crore in June 2023 down 52.75% from Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.56 crore in June 2023 down 30.38% from Rs. 33.84 crore in June 2022.

    Tarsons Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.82 in June 2022.

    Tarsons Product shares closed at 587.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.89% returns over the last 6 months and -24.66% over the last 12 months.

    Tarsons Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.5782.0568.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.5782.0568.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.7018.8817.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.362.252.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.49-0.79-6.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.118.608.26
    Depreciation8.308.276.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.5913.8614.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0030.9825.00
    Other Income2.262.172.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2633.1527.70
    Interest2.412.070.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.8531.0927.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.8531.0927.26
    Tax3.268.266.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.6022.8220.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.6022.8220.31
    Equity Share Capital10.6410.6410.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.804.293.82
    Diluted EPS1.804.293.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.804.293.82
    Diluted EPS1.804.293.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

