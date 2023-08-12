Tarsons Product Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.57 crore, down 8.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.57 crore in June 2023 down 8.83% from Rs. 68.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.60 crore in June 2023 down 52.75% from Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.56 crore in June 2023 down 30.38% from Rs. 33.84 crore in June 2022.

Tarsons Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.82 in June 2022.

Tarsons Product shares closed at 587.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.89% returns over the last 6 months and -24.66% over the last 12 months.