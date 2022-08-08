 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tarsons Product Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.63 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarsons Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.63 crore in June 2022 down 0.75% from Rs. 69.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2022 down 18.21% from Rs. 24.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.84 crore in June 2022 down 13.07% from Rs. 38.93 crore in June 2021.

Tarsons Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in June 2021.

Tarsons Product shares closed at 855.30 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.27% returns over the last 6 months

Tarsons Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.63 84.94 69.53
Other Operating Income -- -- -0.38
Total Income From Operations 68.63 84.94 69.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.84 20.03 16.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.85 2.90 1.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.33 -3.95 -5.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.26 8.60 7.42
Depreciation 6.14 7.24 4.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.88 13.02 12.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.00 37.10 32.19
Other Income 2.69 2.58 1.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.70 39.68 34.17
Interest 0.43 0.45 0.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.26 39.22 33.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.26 39.22 33.34
Tax 6.95 9.76 8.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.31 29.46 24.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.31 29.46 24.83
Equity Share Capital 10.64 10.64 10.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.82 5.69 4.87
Diluted EPS 3.82 5.69 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.82 5.69 4.87
Diluted EPS 3.82 5.69 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 8, 2022
