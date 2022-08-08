Tarsons Product Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.63 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.63 crore in June 2022 down 0.75% from Rs. 69.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2022 down 18.21% from Rs. 24.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.84 crore in June 2022 down 13.07% from Rs. 38.93 crore in June 2021.

Tarsons Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in June 2021.

Tarsons Product shares closed at 855.30 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.27% returns over the last 6 months