Tarsons Product Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.32 crore, down 13.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarsons Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.32 crore in December 2022 down 13.22% from Rs. 70.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 down 24.95% from Rs. 21.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.03 crore in December 2022 down 15.65% from Rs. 35.60 crore in December 2021.

Tarsons Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.32 71.25 70.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.32 71.25 70.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.61 16.79 17.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.23 2.27 1.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.04 -2.49 -3.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.44 8.77 7.55
Depreciation 7.21 6.90 5.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.41 13.22 14.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.47 25.80 27.79
Other Income 3.36 3.71 2.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.82 29.51 30.25
Interest 1.23 0.74 1.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.59 28.78 28.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.59 28.78 28.88
Tax 5.48 7.32 7.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.12 21.46 21.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.12 21.46 21.47
Equity Share Capital 10.64 10.64 10.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 4.03 4.14
Diluted EPS 3.03 4.03 4.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 4.03 4.14
Diluted EPS 3.03 4.03 4.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited