Tarsons Product Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.32 crore, down 13.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.32 crore in December 2022 down 13.22% from Rs. 70.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 down 24.95% from Rs. 21.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.03 crore in December 2022 down 15.65% from Rs. 35.60 crore in December 2021.