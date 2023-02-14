Tarsons Product Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.32 crore, down 13.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.32 crore in December 2022 down 13.22% from Rs. 70.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 down 24.95% from Rs. 21.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.03 crore in December 2022 down 15.65% from Rs. 35.60 crore in December 2021.

Tarsons Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.14 in December 2021.

Tarsons Product shares closed at 644.45 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.45% returns over the last 6 months and 1.74% over the last 12 months.