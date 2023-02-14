English
    Tarsons Product Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.32 crore, down 13.22% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarsons Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.32 crore in December 2022 down 13.22% from Rs. 70.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 down 24.95% from Rs. 21.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.03 crore in December 2022 down 15.65% from Rs. 35.60 crore in December 2021.

    Tarsons Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.14 in December 2021.

    Tarsons Product shares closed at 644.45 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.45% returns over the last 6 months and 1.74% over the last 12 months.

    Tarsons Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.3271.2570.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.3271.2570.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.6116.7917.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.232.271.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.04-2.49-3.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.448.777.55
    Depreciation7.216.905.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.4113.2214.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4725.8027.79
    Other Income3.363.712.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.8229.5130.25
    Interest1.230.741.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.5928.7828.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.5928.7828.88
    Tax5.487.327.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.1221.4621.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.1221.4621.47
    Equity Share Capital10.6410.6410.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.034.034.14
    Diluted EPS3.034.034.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.034.034.14
    Diluted EPS3.034.034.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:22 am