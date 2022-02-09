Tarsons Product Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70.66 crore, up 17.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.66 crore in December 2021 up 17.33% from Rs. 60.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.47 crore in December 2021 up 2.99% from Rs. 20.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.60 crore in December 2021 up 10.29% from Rs. 32.28 crore in December 2020.

Tarsons Product EPS has increased to Rs. 4.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.13 in December 2020.

Tarsons Product shares closed at 641.85 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)