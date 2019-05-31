Tarmat Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.28 crore, up 81.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.28 crore in March 2019 up 81.13% from Rs. 12.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2019 up 151.78% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2019 down 7.95% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2018.

Tarmat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2018.

Tarmat shares closed at 38.55 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.36% over the last 12 months.