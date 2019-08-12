Tarmat Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.05 crore, down 23.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.05 crore in June 2019 down 23.74% from Rs. 22.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2019 up 606.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2019 down 20.51% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2018.

Tarmat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2018.

Tarmat shares closed at 25.40 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.52% returns over the last 6 months and -41.27% over the last 12 months.