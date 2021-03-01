Tarmat Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.67 crore, down 21.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.67 crore in December 2020 down 21.45% from Rs. 55.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2020 up 2.04% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2020 up 15.38% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2019.

Tarmat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2019.

Tarmat shares closed at 51.25 on February 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.02% returns over the last 6 months and 46.43% over the last 12 months.