Tarmat Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.67 crore, down 21.45% Y-o-Y

March 01, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarmat are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.67 crore in December 2020 down 21.45% from Rs. 55.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2020 up 2.04% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2020 up 15.38% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2019.

Tarmat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2019.

Close

Tarmat shares closed at 51.25 on February 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.02% returns over the last 6 months and 46.43% over the last 12 months.

Tarmat
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations43.6729.0355.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations43.6729.0355.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.413.959.22
Purchase of Traded Goods--21.3242.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.700.881.32
Depreciation0.240.33--
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.101.720.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.210.841.66
Other Income0.500.130.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.710.971.69
Interest0.330.180.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.380.791.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.380.791.52
Tax0.07-0.080.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.310.871.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.310.871.28
Equity Share Capital13.3313.3313.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.980.650.78
Diluted EPS0.980.650.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.980.650.78
Diluted EPS0.980.650.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Mar 1, 2021 12:22 pm

