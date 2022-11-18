English
    Tarmat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore, down 16.17% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tarmat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore in September 2022 down 16.17% from Rs. 34.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2022 down 7.7% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 down 28.96% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2021.

    Tarmat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in September 2021.

    Tarmat shares closed at 49.30 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and -19.97% over the last 12 months.

    Tarmat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.9340.6034.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.9340.6034.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.1118.678.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.792.091.81
    Depreciation0.230.230.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.9917.8921.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.821.731.52
    Other Income0.250.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.071.771.57
    Interest0.190.070.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.881.700.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.881.700.96
    Tax0.040.040.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.851.660.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.851.660.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.851.660.92
    Equity Share Capital21.3119.7713.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.840.69
    Diluted EPS0.400.840.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.840.69
    Diluted EPS0.400.840.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm