Tarmat Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.96 crore, down 30.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.96 crore in March 2023 down 30.26% from Rs. 60.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 81% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 80.38% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2022.

Tarmat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2022.

Tarmat shares closed at 72.40 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.91% returns over the last 6 months and 28.60% over the last 12 months.