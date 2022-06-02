Tarmat Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.17 crore, down 30.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.17 crore in March 2022 down 30.7% from Rs. 86.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022 down 32.87% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2022 down 43.82% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.

Tarmat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2021.

Tarmat shares closed at 56.40 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.55% returns over the last 6 months and -8.81% over the last 12 months.