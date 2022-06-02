English
    Tarmat Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.17 crore, down 30.7% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tarmat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.17 crore in March 2022 down 30.7% from Rs. 86.83 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022 down 32.87% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2022 down 43.82% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.

    Tarmat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2021.

    Tarmat shares closed at 56.40 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.55% returns over the last 6 months and -8.81% over the last 12 months.

    Tarmat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.1733.6886.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.1733.6886.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.4714.5612.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.582.671.83
    Depreciation0.320.220.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.8414.9469.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.951.282.86
    Other Income0.820.100.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.771.383.19
    Interest0.360.472.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.420.910.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.420.910.76
    Tax0.030.05-1.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.390.862.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.390.862.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.390.862.07
    Equity Share Capital15.8013.3313.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.880.651.55
    Diluted EPS0.650.651.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.880.651.55
    Diluted EPS0.650.651.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

