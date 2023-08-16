Tarmat Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore, down 47.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore in June 2023 down 47.61% from Rs. 40.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2023 down 51.93% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 down 41.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022.

Tarmat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2022.

Tarmat shares closed at 60.40 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.55% returns over the last 6 months and 16.94% over the last 12 months.