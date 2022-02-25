Tarmat Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.68 crore, down 22.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.68 crore in December 2021 down 22.88% from Rs. 43.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021 down 33.25% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021 down 17.53% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2020.

Tarmat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.97 in December 2020.

Tarmat shares closed at 48.35 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)